Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi tests positive for Covid-19 after getting a jab

Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi has tested positive for Covid-19 despite being one of the first people to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine under the Sisonke programme in the province.

The Gauteng government said on Wednesday Mokgethi had mild symptoms before she went to get tested on Tuesday. She is self-isolating and recuperating at home.

Provincial government spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said the MEC was not exhibiting any severe symptoms and would remain in isolation for 10 days.

Mhaga said the Covid-19 vaccine had prevented severe illness, hospitalisation and death.

“Today, the MEC participated in a virtual meeting of the executive council. The public is encouraged to continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions, even after they have been vaccinated,” he said.

He said all people who were in contact with Mokgethi have been advised to self-isolate and test if necessary.

TimesLive