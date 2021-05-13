pandemic
SA’s Covid death toll is one of the worst in the world
Medical Research Council points to underreporting of Covid-19 deaths for huge discrepancy with confirmed fatalities
13 May 2021 - 05:10
A new report from the Medical Research Council (MRC) says SA has experienced one of the world’s worst death tolls from Covid-19 relative to the size of its population, highlighting the devastating effect of the pandemic in the past year.
It estimates there have been 157,000 excess deaths from natural causes in the 12 months to May 8, a figure that is three times higher than the official death tally of 52,687...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now