SA's Covid death toll is one of the worst in the world Medical Research Council points to underreporting of Covid-19 deaths for huge discrepancy with confirmed fatalities

A new report from the Medical Research Council (MRC) says SA has experienced one of the world’s worst death tolls from Covid-19 relative to the size of its population, highlighting the devastating effect of the pandemic in the past year.

It estimates there have been 157,000 excess deaths from natural causes in the 12 months to May 8, a figure that is three times higher than the official death tally of 52,687...