National / Health

News Leader

WATCH: New Covid-19 variant arrives in SA​

Wits University’s health and social security specialist, Alex van den Heever, talks to Business Day TV about the third wave of infections in SA

11 May 2021 - 08:03 Business Day TV
Picture: SITTHINAN SAEGSANGA/123RF
Picture: SITTHINAN SAEGSANGA/123RF 

SA has detected cases of the coronavirus variant initially identified in India​, amid the early signs of a third wave of infections in the country.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Alex van den Heever, health and social security systems specialist at Wits University.

Wits University’s health and social security specialist, Alex van den Heever, talks to Business Day TV about the third wave of infections in SA

Purchase of new voting devices pushes IEC’s election budget to R2bn

The amount could escalate to cover the cost of adhering to Covid-19 protocols
National
1 day ago

Embattled Nepal prime minister loses confidence vote

Political parties will now try to cobble together a new ruling coalition as a Covid-19 second wave sparks political turmoil
World
13 hours ago

Two pandemics clash as doctors find that Covid-19 spurs diabetes

The virus isn’t just deadlier for diabetics, it’s also triggering the metabolic disease in many who didn’t previously have it
Life
1 day ago

New Covid-19 variant arrives in SA as third wave starts to stir

Four cases found in travellers from India
National
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
State pensions ‘payment holiday’ an option to ...
National
2.
New Covid-19 variant arrives in SA as third wave ...
National / Health
3.
Thandi Modise knocks ATM’s ‘vexatious’ appeal and ...
National
4.
Ramaphosa wins NEC support and stares down ...
National
5.
Princesses unhappy at Prince Misuzulu being named ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.