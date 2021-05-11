News Leader
WATCH: New Covid-19 variant arrives in SA
Wits University’s health and social security specialist, Alex van den Heever, talks to Business Day TV about the third wave of infections in SA
11 May 2021 - 08:03
SA has detected cases of the coronavirus variant initially identified in India, amid the early signs of a third wave of infections in the country.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Alex van den Heever, health and social security systems specialist at Wits University.
Wits University’s health and social security specialist, Alex van den Heever, talks to Business Day TV about the third wave of infections in SA
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.