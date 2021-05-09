Covid-19 variants from India and UK detected in SA, Mkhize confirms

The health department on Saturday evening confirmed that two Covid-19 variants, one first detected in the UK and the other in India, have been detected in South Africa raising fears the third wave might be difficult to manage.

According to health minister Zweli Mkhize, the Network for Genomic Surveillance in SA (NGS-SA) confirmed 11 cases of the the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first detected in the UK, while four cases of the B.1.617.2 variant first picked up in India were also detected.

Of the eleven cases of B.1.1.7, eight were detected in the Western Cape (with two having a history of travel from Bahrain), one was detected in KwaZulu-Natal and two in Gauteng.

“The B.1.1.7 has been detected in community samples and this therefore suggests that community transmission of B.1.1.7 has already set in,” Mkhize said.

“As the epidemic progresses, the detection of new variants is inevitable. The work of genomic surveillance assists us to detect the variants and understand their behaviour and to refine vaccines so they remain effective.”

He said of the four cases of the B.1.617.2 variant, two have been picked up in Gauteng and the other two in KwaZulu-Natal. All were recent arrivals from India.

In addition, the B.1.351 variant first detected in SA has been sequenced from a patient travelling from Bangladesh.

“All cases have been isolated and managed according to national Covid-19 case management guidelines and contact tracing has been performed in order to limit the spread of this variant.”

Mkhize said there were a number of other samples from cases with a history of recent travel into SA that was currently being sequenced. The results were expected over the next few days.

“It is important to emphasise that variants can develop at any time in any country so they do not have to be imported.”

“We reiterate that there is no need for panic, as the fundamentals of the public health response (testing, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine) have not changed.”

“Travel restrictions will need to be balanced against the scientific realities in order to protect the economy. These findings are urgently being processed by government and announcements pertaining to travel regulations will be made after all appropriate consultations have been undertaken by Cabinet.”

On Saturday, a total of 37 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the country, bringing the total to 54,724.

A total of 1,594,817 Covid-19 cases have been documented in SA. Gauteng is the front-runner with 427, 782 cases and KwaZulu-Natal comes in second with 337,254 cases. The Western Cape follows with 288,052 cases.

1,514,088 people have recovered, which is a 95% recovery rate.

TimesLive