Delay in J&J shots after mistakes by US firm could slow start of vaccine rollout
03 May 2021 - 05:10
The release of SA’s first commercial shipment of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J’s) Covid-19 vaccine from Aspen Pharmacare’s Gqeberha facility is being delayed as a “precautionary” safety measure after problems at a US company contracted by J&J to make a key vaccine ingredient, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday.
While Pfizer’s planned deliveries are still on track, with the first shipment of 325,260 doses expected on Sunday night, the delay in the J&J shots could slow the start of the vaccine rollout, which begins on May 17...
