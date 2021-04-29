EXCLUSIVE: Regulator reverses vaccine exclusion of pregnant women
Sahpra has reviewed the data and says pregnant and breastfeeding women can now receive Covid-19 vaccinations
29 April 2021 - 19:06
The medicines regulator has reversed its decision to exclude pregnant and breastfeeding women from the Sisonke Covid-19 vaccine study, clearing the way for them to be included when the national inoculation drive starts in May.
The Sisonke study aims to vaccinate 500,000 healthcare workers with Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) vaccine, and resumed on Wednesday after a two-week pause ordered by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) pending an investigation into reports of rare blood clots among vaccine recipients in the US...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now