EXCLUSIVE: Regulator reverses vaccine exclusion of pregnant women Sahpra has reviewed the data and says pregnant and breastfeeding women can now receive Covid-19 vaccinations

The medicines regulator has reversed its decision to exclude pregnant and breastfeeding women from the Sisonke Covid-19 vaccine study, clearing the way for them to be included when the national inoculation drive starts in May.

The Sisonke study aims to vaccinate 500,000 healthcare workers with Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) vaccine, and resumed on Wednesday after a two-week pause ordered by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) pending an investigation into reports of rare blood clots among vaccine recipients in the US...