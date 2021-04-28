Pregnant women face vaccine hurdle as regulator reviews safety data
Some of the most vulnerable are at risk of being left out of SA’s vaccination drive
28 April 2021 - 05:10
Pregnant and breastfeeding women, who are among the groups most at risk from Covid-19, face being left out of SA’s vaccination drive after the medicines regulator said it was reviewing data for both Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer’s shots, which are central to the government’s plans.
Pregnant women are considered a particularly vulnerable group, as they are at increased risk of pre-term birth, severe illness and death from Covid-19. The mass vaccination programme is due to start in about three weeks...
