National / Health Pregnant women face vaccine hurdle as regulator reviews safety data Some of the most vulnerable are at risk of being left out of SA’s vaccination drive BL PREMIUM

Pregnant and breastfeeding women, who are among the groups most at risk from Covid-19, face being left out of SA’s vaccination drive after the medicines regulator said it was reviewing data for both Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer’s shots, which are central to the government’s plans.

Pregnant women are considered a particularly vulnerable group, as they are at increased risk of pre-term birth, severe illness and death from Covid-19. The mass vaccination programme is due to start in about three weeks...