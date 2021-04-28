Government aiming for 10-million Russian and Chinese Covid-19 vaccines

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has directed officials to secure 10-million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from Russian and Chinese manufacturers to bolster supplies already ordered from Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer, he told parliament on Wednesday.

After a series of delays, the government is poised to begin its national Covid-19 vaccination drive in May. It has clinched deals for 31-million doses of J&J’s single-shot vaccine, and 30-million doses of Pfizer’s two-shot regimen, enough to cover 46-million people.

Russia’s Sputnik V and Chinese vaccine manufacturer Sinovac Biotech’s CoronaVac have yet to be approved by SA’s medicines regulator. If the jabs are approved by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) and negotiations are successful, the 10-million doses would enable a further 5-million people to be inoculated, taking the total beyond the 50-million mark. Both vaccines require two shots.

Sinovac’s local partner Numolox previously told Business Day it could provide the government with 5-million doses of CoronaVac within weeks, while Sputnik V’s local partner Lamar International previously said it could provide up to 15-million doses.

“There are issues of prices here, which I won’t go into. We have had to negotiate everyone downwards, and hope we can do so here as well,” Mkhize told parliament’s portfolio committee on health.

The AU is to pay $9.75 a dose for 300-million doses of Sputnik V, according to the Financial Times. This is on a par with the $10 a dose price SA is paying J&J and Pfizer vaccines.

Health director-general Sandile Buthelezi assured MPs that officials are closely monitoring coronavirus infection rates across SA, looking for any signs of a sustained increase in cases that would signal the start of a third wave.

The latest projections from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases’ Covid-19 modelling consortium suggest the next surge in infections is likely to be less severe than the second wave, provided there are no new variants, he said.

In the absence of a new variant, the consortium expects the peak of a third wave would be lower than that of the second. Hospital admissions in all age groups were projected to be lower than the levels seen in the second wave, Buthelezi said, but the emergence of a new and highly transmissible variant had the potential to cause a third wave that was as bad or worse than the second.

SA’s second wave was driven by a highly transmissible new variant called 501Y.V2, which saw the seven-day rolling average of new recorded cases peak at more than 19,000 in early January. The seven-day rolling average of new cases stood at 1,262 on April 27, according to Our World in Data.

