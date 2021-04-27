Medical schemes regulator boosts patients’ rights to choose their pharmacy
27 April 2021 - 20:08
The medical schemes regulator has banned the imposition of excessive co-payments on patients who choose health-care providers outside the networks chosen by their medical schemes.
While the move potentially has implications across the private health-care sector, it will bring particular relief to independent pharmacies shut out of these networks and give patients greater choice in where they purchase their medicines...
