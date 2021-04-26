Vaccine rollout, including J&J, to resume this week
The medicines regulator has given the J&J vaccine the greenlight with 1.1-million doses ready to be dispatched from Aspen Gqeberha
26 April 2021 - 18:27
The Sisonke vaccine trial of health workers will start again on Wednesday, health minister Zweli Mkhize has announced, and the sites offering vaccinations will be expanded to 95 from 18.
Mkhize said in a statement, “It has since been established there is a one-in-a-million chance of getting a clot after the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine, and it appears that women between the ages of 18 and 48 are at risk.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now