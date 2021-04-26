National / Health Vaccine rollout, including J&J, to resume this week The medicines regulator has given the J&J vaccine the greenlight with 1.1-million doses ready to be dispatched from Aspen Gqeberha BL PREMIUM

The Sisonke vaccine trial of health workers will start again on Wednesday, health minister Zweli Mkhize has announced, and the sites offering vaccinations will be expanded to 95 from 18.

Mkhize said in a statement, “It has since been established there is a one-in-a-million chance of getting a clot after the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine, and it appears that women between the ages of 18 and 48 are at risk.”..