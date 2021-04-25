National / Health Covid-19 vaccine claimants to give up right to sue government over injury Gazetted rules follow J&J and Pfizer insisting on a no-fault compensation scheme run by the government BL PREMIUM

South Africans who claim from a Covid-19 vaccine injury fund will give up rights to approach the courts to sue the government or health workers should they suffer severe injury from taking the injection.

This is in terms of new regulations for the compensation fund in the event a person is severely injured by a Covid-19 vaccine. ..