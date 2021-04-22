First one-million J&J Covid-19 vaccines expected by Monday

The government has resolved its disagreements with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and expects to receive delivery of the first one-million doses it has ordered by Monday, according to acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Despite having Africa’s biggest recorded Covid-19 caseload, SA lags behind in its vaccination efforts and has so far inoculated only 290,000 healthcare workers with J&J’s vaccine, under the Sisonke implementation study. It has ordered 31-million doses of J&J’s single-shot vaccine, and 30-million doses of Pfizer’s double shot regimen for its mass vaccination programme, which officially begins on May 17.

Last week, health minister Zweli Mkhize blamed vaccine manufacturers for delays in finalising agreements, telling parliament they had demanded onerous and unreasonable terms. He said at the time that J&J was holding up finalisation of the second of two supply agreements by insisting on a letter of support from the minister of trade, industry and competition for its investment in pharmaceutical manufacturer Aspen Pharmacare. Aspen is one of several pharmaceutical manufacturers contracted by J&J to help produce its Covid-19 jabs.

Ntshavheni said the cabinet, which met on Wednesday, had welcomed progress in the signing of the contract for J&J vaccines and commended Mkhize and trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel.

When asked about this issue last week, J&J declined to answer Business Day’s questions, but said it remained committed to making its Covid-19 vaccine available on a not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use in SA.

“The company aims to begin delivery of 31-million doses to SA over the course of 2021, with a first supply of 2.8-million doses during the second quarter," it said.

The Sisonke study aims to inoculate 500,000 healthcare workers, but was paused last week in the wake of safety concerns flagged by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA had received reports of extremely rare clotting disorders in six women who had recently received J&J’s vaccine.

SA’s medicines regulator, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority put a temporary halt on the study to investigate these rare side effects, and said earlier this week that the Sisonke study could resume, provided certain conditions were met and that the research ethics committees overseeing it cleared it too.

Ntshavheni said an announcement about the timing of the resumption of the Sisonke study would be made by the department of health.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za