VACCINATIONS
Madhi’s prescription for a return to normality: vaccinate the vulnerable fast
Vaccinologist Shabir Madhi would like to see 15-million people get their jabs in the next four months
20 April 2021 - 18:21
SA could return to a "relatively normal" life if the most vulnerable people received coronavirus vaccines within the next few months, Wits vaccinologist Shabir Madhi said on Tuesday.
"We are not trying to get rid of this virus. What we are trying to do is reduce pressure on our health-care system and reduce the number of people dying. If we can get 15-million people vaccinated in the next four months, SA could get back to a relatively normal life despite ongoing circulation of the virus," he said in a virtual event hosted by financial services group PSG...
