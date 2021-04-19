State accused of rushing fund for Covid-19 vaccine injuries

The government has been accused of rushing its plans for establishing a no-fault compensation fund for severe side-effects from Covid-19 vaccines, as stakeholders complained on Monday that a five-day public comment period was inadequate for such far-reaching proposals.

The establishment of the fund by April 30 is one of the conditions set by Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Pfizer in their negotiations with the government. Both companies have sought exemption from liability for any harm caused by their vaccines to recipients in SA, requiring the government to set up a no-fault compensation scheme that limits claims to it or the fund.

The health department released draft regulations to the Disaster Management Act setting out the government’s proposals for the fund on April 15, and gave interested parties until April 19 to comment.

“It is a matter of national importance and we shouldn’t be rushed and bullied by the global pharmaceutical industry” said Health Justice Initiative founder Fatima Hassan. “We were given less than five days — including over a weekend — to make comment on a scheme that will potentially cover over 40-million people,” she said, referring to the government’s plans to inoculate that number of people by early 2022.

Rob Hutchinson, MD of NPO DearSA, said the government’s proposals posed a significant risk to taxpayers, as the liability for serious harm caused by Covid-19 vaccines was shifted from the private sector to the state. Pharmaceutical companies had taken the same stance worldwide, shifting liability for claims from vaccine manufacturers to the taxpayer, in exchange for a “favourable place on the procurement ladder”, he said.

The brief public comment period was “a gross violation of the right to just administrative action,” and DearSA had written to co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, asking her to extend the public comment period by three weeks, he said. The regulations have been gazetted in terms of the Disaster Management Act, which falls under her portfolio.

In a written reply to parliamentary questions posed by IPF MP Magdalena Hlengwa, health minister Zweli Mkhize said a contingent liability of approximately R250m would be set aside for the fund for the first year, which was expected to cover administration costs and payouts for an estimated 800 to 2,000 successful claims.

The national immunisation safety expert committee would develop a vaccine-injury table to provide an objective point of departure for assessing compensation claims, and claimants would have to demonstrate a causal link between vaccination and injury, he said.

