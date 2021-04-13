National / Health

BREAKING NEWS: SA mulling whether to pause J&J Covid-19 shot

Extremely rare blood-clotting events have been noted in the US and Europe among the millions who have received the shot so far

13 April 2021 - 14:41 Tamar Kahn
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

SA is weighing up whether to pause administration of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine while its safety is investigated, as reports emerge in the US and Europe of rare blood-clotting events that may be associated with the shot.

The government’s national vaccination strategy hinges on two vaccines: J&J’s single-dose shot, and Pfizer-BioNTech’s double-dose jabs, both of which it has planned to roll out at scale within the next few weeks.

The US Food and Drug Agency has recommended pausing J&J’s vaccine out of an “abundance of caution” after six reported cases of a severe type of blood clot in people who had received the shot. It emphasised these events were extremely rare, noting that 6.8-million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the US so far. The European Medicines Agency is also reviewing reports of blood clots, after four cases were recorded.

SA Medical Research Council president Glenda Gray said on Tuesday that discussions are underway between SA’s medicines regulator, the health minister, and researchers about whether to pause administering the shots until there is greater clarity on the possible link between the vaccine and the blood-clotting events reported in the US and Europe. SA is administering J&J’s vaccine in the Sisonke implementation study that was designed to provide the shot to health workers, pending licensure.

The rare blood-clotting events involve an unusual combination of blood clots and low platelet count. None has been reported among recipients of J&J’s vaccine in SA, said Gray. As of Monday, the Sisonke study had administered 289,787 doses of the vaccine. It aims to reach 500,000.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority and health minister Zweli Mhize’s spokesperson Lwazi Manzi were not immediately available for comment.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

J&J vaccine under EU review over after four cases of blood clotting

The European Medicines Agency says there is, as yet, no causal link and J&J is working with regulators to assess the data more thoroughly
World
3 days ago

State vaccines head blasts experts who called for AstraZeneca rollout in SA

Barry Schoub says use of vaccine with such poor efficacy would drain much-needed resources, break public trust and create a potential threat
National
21 hours ago

AstraZeneca vaccine woes grow as more countries limit its use

Australia and the Philippines, the AU and several European countries have either suspended or set age limits on using the Covid-19 vaccine
World
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
More woes for Eskom CEO André de Ruyter
National
2.
GEPF squashes members’ interest in using their ...
National
3.
Salga on collision course with unions as it ...
National
4.
State targets land owned by SOEs for reform ...
National
5.
Pilots reject final offer to end strike
National

Related Articles

SA scientists welcome US regulator’s approval of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

National

J&J will now deliver 11-million vaccines

National

Medicines regulator confirms J&J vaccine registration conditions restrict ...

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.