WATCH: What an industry-sponsored study has to say about the booze bans
Busa CEO Cas Coovadia talks to Business Day TV about a study’s findings on the necessity of the alcohol bans
12 April 2021 - 08:22
Business Unity SA (Busa) is calling on the government to assess pandemic-related decisions.
This comes after an alcohol industry-sponsored study found no evidence that the three alcohol bans were the main reason for decreased trauma admissions.
Business Day TV spoke to Busa CEO Cas Coovadia for more detail.
