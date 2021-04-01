BREAKING NEWS: J&J vaccine approved for use in SA
J&J have signed agreements to provide 31-million doses of the vaccine to SA
01 April 2021 - 15:40
Johnson & Johnson (J&J) on Thursday announced that its single-dose vaccine, currently being used in a clinical trial for health workers, has received approval for use in SA.
The drug company said in a statement it had been granted conditional approval, but did not specify what the conditions were. The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) spokesman Yuven Gounden confirmed via a phone message that registration had been granted. Sahpra is expected to issue a statement later in the day...
