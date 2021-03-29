First J&J vaccines made at Aspen facility in SA expected from April
The facility will complete and package 250-million doses for Africa, with 30-million for SA
29 March 2021 - 16:20
Johnson & Johnson (J&J) will make 30-million vaccines available to SA with the first batch arriving in April, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at his Monday visit to the Aspen manufacturing facility in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth).
The SA-owned drug manufacturer Aspen, the only African partner to work with J&J, is filling and packaging 300-million doses of the vaccine for J&J at its sterile facility in Gqeberha...
