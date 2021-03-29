INOCULATION ROLLOUT
Aspen to help J&J deliver 30-million shots to SA expected in April
The facility will complete and package 250-million doses for Africa, with 30-million for SA
29 March 2021 - 16:20
UPDATED 29 March 2021 - 22:50
Johnson & Johnson (J&J) will make 30-million vaccines available to SA, with the first batch arriving in April, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.
During a visit on Monday to Aspen’s manufacturing facility in Gqeberha, formerly Port Elizabeth, Ramaphosa said the US pharmaceutical company had agreed to make 250-million vaccines available for the continent, with SA getting 30-million...
