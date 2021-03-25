Third-wave restrictions
Covid-19 advisors call for return of alcohol restrictions amid third wave risk
Health minister’s advisers also recommended earlier curfew to delay possible surge expected in April
25 March 2021 - 05:09
Health minister Zweli Mkhize’s advisers have recommended the reintroduction of tighter restrictions on alcohol sales and public gatherings to try to avoid a devastating new Covid-19 wave that could see hospital admissions up to a quarter higher than the previous surge.
The ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 also recommended an earlier evening curfew to delay a third wave of infections that could begin as soon as the middle of April. They expect it will be drastically worse than the second wave, with as many as 25% more hospital admissions...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now