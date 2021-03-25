National / Health Third-wave restrictions Covid-19 advisors call for return of alcohol restrictions amid third wave risk Health minister’s advisers also recommended earlier curfew to delay possible surge expected in April BL PREMIUM

Health minister Zweli Mkhize’s advisers have recommended the reintroduction of tighter restrictions on alcohol sales and public gatherings to try to avoid a devastating new Covid-19 wave that could see hospital admissions up to a quarter higher than the previous surge.

The ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 also recommended an earlier evening curfew to delay a third wave of infections that could begin as soon as the middle of April. They expect it will be drastically worse than the second wave, with as many as 25% more hospital admissions...