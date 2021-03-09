National / Health Government still deliberating on phase 2 of vaccine plan B4SA has urged the government to sequence phase 2 by age due to the limited number of vaccines available between March and June BL PREMIUM

Work is still under way to determine how to sequence people in the second phase of the government’s coronavirus vaccination strategy, according to a senior health department official.

Last week, Business for SA (B4SA) called for the elderly to get their jabs first to ensure the most vulnerable people are protected ahead of the next surge in infections...