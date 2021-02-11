Vaccine rollout slated to begin on February 17
The government now plans to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has to be approved by SA regulators
11 February 2021 - 12:37
SA’s coronavirus vaccination programme is slated to begin on February 17, according to a senior scientist involved in crafting the government’s revised rollout strategy.
The government put its original plans to administer AstraZeneca’s shot on hold earlier this week after evidence emerged from a small clinical trial that it did not protect recipients against mild to moderate Covid-19 caused by the new variant (501Y.V2), which now dominates transmission in SA...
