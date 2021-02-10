National / Health Vaccinations likely to start next week as J&J’s research stock bridges gap Up to 500,000 doses are potentially available to SA BL PREMIUM

The government expects to have 80,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) coronavirus vaccine on hand next week to launch its immunisation drive, it emerged on Wednesday.

The supplies are being drawn from J&J’s research stock, as its vaccine has yet to be approved by regulators and no commercial product is currently available. Up to 500,000 doses are potentially available to SA, a vital bridge until key deals still in play bear fruit. The government has secured 9-million doses of J&J’s vaccine and is in talks for 20-million more, but has not yet signed final agreements...