Vaccinations likely to start next week as J&J’s research stock bridges gap
Up to 500,000 doses are potentially available to SA
10 February 2021 - 11:28
UPDATED 10 February 2021 - 23:18
The government expects to have 80,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) coronavirus vaccine on hand next week to launch its immunisation drive, it emerged on Wednesday.
The supplies are being drawn from J&J’s research stock, as its vaccine has yet to be approved by regulators and no commercial product is currently available. Up to 500,000 doses are potentially available to SA, a vital bridge until key deals still in play bear fruit. The government has secured 9-million doses of J&J’s vaccine and is in talks for 20-million more, but has not yet signed final agreements...
