State seeking to swap AstraZeneca shots due from Covax and AU It has decided to switch to J&J's Covid-19 vaccine, for which there is clear evidence of protection against Covid-19 caused by 501Y.V2

The government is in talks with the international vaccine financing mechanism Covax and the African Union (AU) to exchange AstraZeneca’s coronavirus shot for others that have proven effective against the 501Y.V2 strain dominating transmission in SA, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday morning.

The government halted its planned rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this week after evidence emerged on Sunday that it did not protect volunteers from mild to moderate Covid-19 caused by 501Y.V2. It has decided to switch to Johnson and Johnson (J&J)’s Covid-19 vaccine, for which there is clear evidence of protection against Covid-19 caused by 501Y.V2, and expects to start administering these shots to healthcare workers next week, the minister said. It also intends to use vaccines from Pfizer-Biontech for the first phase of its national immunisation drive, which will start with 1.25-million healthcare workers...