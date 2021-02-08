National / Health

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: ‘All our spike proteins in one basket’

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the delay in SA’s vaccine rollout

08 February 2021 - 15:14 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/OSTARIYANOV
Picture: 123RF/OSTARIYANOV

Exactly one week since the one-million doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India landed in the country, we are haunted by the phrase: “All our spike proteins in one basket”.

In a worrying development, SA’s vaccine rollout was dealt a blow at the weekend after new evidence emerged that AstraZeneca’s vaccine does not protect people against mild to moderate disease caused by the new variant detected in SA late in 2020.

Michael Avery talks to Biovac CEO Dr Morena Makhoana; Stavros Nicolaou, head of the health working group for B4SA; and Patrick Tippoo, director at the African Vaccine Manufacturing Initiative, about these developments and how they affect the vaccine rollout strategy broadly.

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the delay in SA’s vaccine rollout.

AstraZeneca-EU squabble threatens global effort to end pandemic

The bloc has accused the drugmaker of favouring deliveries to the UK
World
1 week ago

Germany excludes over-65s from AstraZeneca vaccine recommendation

There is insufficient information on vaccine's effectiveness for people over 65, says health authority
World
1 week ago

EU fails to resolve dispute with AstraZeneca over vaccine supplies

Dispute risks triggering a wave of protectionist measures that could disrupt supply chains with billions of people waiting for the shots
World
1 week ago

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine 70% effective, Lancet review shows

More analysis will be needed to see how well it works in older people, says first peer-reviewed data from any of the leading vaccines
World
2 months ago

AstraZeneca prepares extra global vaccine trial amid growing scrutiny

CEO Pascal Soriot says he does not expect the additional trial to hold up regulatory approvals in the UK and EU, while clearance from the US FDA may ...
Companies
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA vaccine rollout dealt a blow
National / Health
2.
Western Cape-US trade and investment partnership ...
National
3.
MPs ask for records on spending of R1.3bn for ...
National
4.
King Goodwill Zwelithini in ICU in a Zululand ...
National
5.
Tito Mboweni commits to bailing out provinces ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.