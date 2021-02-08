WATCH: ‘All our spike proteins in one basket’

Exactly one week since the one-million doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum Institute of India landed in the country, we are haunted by the phrase: “All our spike proteins in one basket”.

In a worrying development, SA’s vaccine rollout was dealt a blow at the weekend after new evidence emerged that AstraZeneca’s vaccine does not protect people against mild to moderate disease caused by the new variant detected in SA late in 2020.

Michael Avery talks to Biovac CEO Dr Morena Makhoana; Stavros Nicolaou, head of the health working group for B4SA; and Patrick Tippoo, director at the African Vaccine Manufacturing Initiative, about these developments and how they affect the vaccine rollout strategy broadly.