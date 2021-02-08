National / Health Government pivots vaccination drive to J&J and seeks more shots Already 9-million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been secured as talks proceed to expedite supplies BL PREMIUM

The government is in advanced talks with US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) to secure an additional 20-million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, after plans to start inoculating health-care workers with AstraZeneca’s shot hit a major stumbling block at the weekend.

The Anglo-Swedish company’s offering was intended to be the cornerstone of the first phase of SA’s coronavirus vaccination drive, as it is relatively cheap and easy to store. But evidence emerged at the weekend indicating it fails to protect people from mild to moderate Covid-19 illness caused by 501Y.V2, a Covid-19 variant that emerged in SA late in 2020, forcing the government to reconsider its strategy...