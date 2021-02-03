National / Health Covax allocates 3.1-million vaccine doses to SA in first round This may ensure the government has enough doses to cover the 1.25-million health workers it hopes to reach in the first rollout phase BL PREMIUM

SA is set to receive 3.1-million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from Covax, with the first shots slated for delivery by the end of February, the international vaccine initiative announced on Wednesday.

The development has the potential to ensure the government has enough doses to vaccinate the 1.25-million health workers it hopes to reach in the first phase of its national immunisation programme, as so far only 1-million doses of AstraZeneca’s two-shot regimen have arrived in SA from its licensee, the Serum Institute of India (SII)...