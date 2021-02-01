National / Health Anthony Fauci calls for more investments in vaccine production He says rich countries have a humanitarian obligation to help vaccinate poorer nations, but it is also in their self-interest to do so BL PREMIUM

US President Joe Biden’s top coronavirus advisor Anthony Fauci has made the case for greater investments in vaccine production, saying it is in everyone’s interest for the world to be immunised as soon as possible.

“There needs to be absolutely major investments to get plants built that can make the vaccines that have already been developed to get the planet vaccinated,” he said in a virtual press conference ahead of an international Covid-19 prevention conference organised by the International Aids Society...