National / Health Second Covid-19 wave is easing, says adviser Salim Abdool Karim The government faces increasing pressure from the alcohol industry, wine producers and the Western Cape to ease the restrictions BL PREMIUM

SA is over the worst of its second coronavirus surge and could see transmission slow sufficiently within the next fortnight to consider lifting restrictions, according to Salim Abdool Karim, the top Covid-19 adviser to health minister Zweli Mkhize.

"We are now in a situation where we are on the better side of the second wave but there is still water pouring in," said Karim, who co-chairs the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19. "The picture suggests within the next two weeks we will get to the threshold for low transmission."..