Medicines regulator to allow limited use of ivermectin for Covid-19 patients
Ivermectin is a cheap, off-patent, anti-parasitic drug not registered for human use in SA, but which has piqued the interest of researchers
27 January 2021 - 15:36
SA’s medicines regulator will allow doctors to prescribe ivermectin for coronavirus patients under a tightly controlled “compassionate use” programme, while it waits for stronger evidence to emerge from ongoing clinical trials, it announced on Wednesday.
Ivermectin is a cheap, off-patent, anti-parasitic drug that has not been registered for human use in SA. It has piqued the interest of researchers as a potential treatment for Covid-19, but regulators around the world have consistently said there is not yet enough data to confirm its safety and efficacy...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now