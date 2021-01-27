National / Health Medicines regulator to allow limited use of ivermectin for Covid-19 patients Ivermectin is a cheap, off-patent, anti-parasitic drug not registered for human use in SA, but which has piqued the interest of researchers BL PREMIUM

SA’s medicines regulator will allow doctors to prescribe ivermectin for coronavirus patients under a tightly controlled “compassionate use” programme, while it waits for stronger evidence to emerge from ongoing clinical trials, it announced on Wednesday.

Ivermectin is a cheap, off-patent, anti-parasitic drug that has not been registered for human use in SA. It has piqued the interest of researchers as a potential treatment for Covid-19, but regulators around the world have consistently said there is not yet enough data to confirm its safety and efficacy...