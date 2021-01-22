National / Health Johann Rupert denies jumping queue for Covid-19 jab in Switzerland The Richemont chair says he acted within Swiss law, given his age and co-morbidity and was allowed to be vaccinated as a result BL PREMIUM

Billionaire Johann Rupert, who chairs Swiss-based luxury-goods company Richemont has responded to criticism about being vaccinated in 2020 against Covid-19 before the European country launched its vaccination programme.

“They are already on healthy 55-year-olds in Zurich from next Monday. The Richemont executive committee decided in December that the entire leadership would get vaccinated as soon as possible to set an example for the rest of our colleagues — many of whom were worried or scared or doubtful about vaccines,” Rupert said in response to an article in Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger...