Health Funders Association opposes plan to release interim report on racial profiling Council for Medical Schemes told plans to make document public do not comply with a steering committee decision

The Health Funders Association (HFA), one of SA’s key medical scheme industry bodies, has written to the sector regulator objecting to its plans to publicly release the interim findings of its investigation into racial profiling before the affected parties have had a chance to comment.

The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) launched an investigation in June 2019 in terms of section 59 of the Medical Schemes Act, after complaints by black medical practitioners that they were being unfairly targeted...