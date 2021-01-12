NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why Dennis Davis wants wealthy people to have lifestyles audits
Davis tax committee chair judge Dennis Davis talks to Business Day TV about how to address the revenue shortfall
12 January 2021 - 07:31
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) faces a revenue shortfall of R300bn in 2021 and the Davis tax committee has called for lifestyle audits of high-net-worth individuals should be conducted to help address the deficit.
Business Day TV spoke to judge Dennis Davis, chair of the Davis tax committee for more.
