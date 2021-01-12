WATCH: Why Dennis Davis wants wealthy people to have lifestyles audits

National / Health

12 January 2021 - 07:31 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/KRITSANA LAROQUE
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) faces a revenue shortfall of R300bn in 2021 and the Davis tax committee has called for lifestyle audits of high-net-worth individuals should be conducted to help address the deficit.

Business Day TV spoke to judge Dennis Davis, chair of the Davis tax committee for more.

Dennis Davis calls for lifestyles audits of wealthy people

This is one of the low-hanging fruits to help Sars collect what it is due, says judge
