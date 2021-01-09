Another daily record of Covid-19 infections for SA

SA recorded its worst day for Covid-19 infections, with 21,980 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

It was also a grim day in terms of fatalities, with 616 deaths — the second highest to date — recorded since the release of Thursday's figures.

The previous high of 844 deaths announced on January 6 included 452 from the Western Cape, which the health ministry said was “a result of data reconciliation dating between May and November 2020". There was no such caveat in the announcement of Friday's death data.