National / Health

Another daily record of Covid-19 infections for SA

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday that 616 deaths had been recorded in the past day

09 January 2021 - 08:49
Health minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Health minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

SA recorded its worst day for Covid-19 infections, with 21,980 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

It was also a grim day in terms of fatalities, with 616 deaths — the second highest to date —  recorded since the release of Thursday's figures.

The previous high of 844 deaths announced on January 6 included 452 from the Western Cape, which the health ministry said was “a result of data reconciliation dating between May and November 2020". There was no such caveat in the announcement of Friday's death data.

In a statement, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the new cases meant that 1,192,570 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed since the start of the outbreak in March last year. In the same period, 32,425 deaths have been confirmed.

The new infections came from 76,202 tests at a positivity rate of 28.8%. In total, 7,043,680 tests have been completed countrywide in a little over 300 days since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

KwaZulu-Natal remains the virus epicentre, with 85,065 active cases. Gauteng (43,643) has overtaken the Western Cape (42,017) to become the second-worst hit province in terms of active cases. In total, there are 212,226 confirmed active cases countrywide.

Of the newly-reported deaths, 215 were in the Eastern Cape, 146 in the Western Cape, 75 in Gauteng, 72 in KwaZulu-Natal, 55 in the North West, 27 in the Free State, 11 each in Limpopo and Mpumalanga and four in the Northern Cape.

So far, 947,919 recoveries have been recorded at a recovery rate of 79.5%.

TimesLIVE

Clicks and Dis-Chem plan to offer Covid-19 vaccines

SA’s biggest pharmacy chains have heeded health minister Zweli Mkhize’s call to help with the rollout
National
1 day ago

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine found effective against mutations in early studies

The first results of tests on new UK and SA variants are encouraging, with more studies in the offing
World
21 hours ago

Solidarity and AfriForum to challenge government’s vaccine monopoly in court

The two organisations don’t want the state to have the only say on who gets a vaccine, and how, when the private sector can help so much
National
21 hours ago

SA hits grim milestone of more than 21,000 Covid infections in a day

Death toll to date hits 31,368, says health minister Zweli Mkhize
National
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ANC to suspend members who decline to step down ...
National
2.
Universities aim to start academic year by April
National / Education
3.
AB InBev suspends job and investment merger ...
National
4.
Clicks and Dis-Chem plan to offer Covid-19 ...
National / Health
5.
Solidarity and AfriForum to challenge ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.