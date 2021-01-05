National / Health

More than 500 new Covid-19 deaths in one day as SA passes active case landmark

This is only the second time the country has recorded more than 500 deaths in a single day

05 January 2021 - 22:42 TimesLIVE
Picture: 123RF/MARI DAV
SA hit a landmark for active Covid-19 cases on Tuesday night.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that there were 176,356 total active cases across the country.

Before Tuesday night, the previous high was 173,590 — recorded on July 20. Less than two months ago, on November 12, the number of active cases was as low as 33,753.

Mkhize said that 14,410 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the national total to 1,127,759. The infections came from 47,875 tests, indicating a positive rate of 30.1%.

KwaZulu-Natal is still the virus epicentre, with 71,178 active cases. It is followed by the Western Cape (41,924) and Gauteng (31,681).

There were also 513 new Covid-19 related deaths confirmed on Tuesday night, taking the number of deaths from the illness in SA to 30,524. This is only the second time the country has recorded more than 500 deaths in a single day.

States with the highest number of deaths were 202 in the Western Cape, 124 in the Eastern Cape, 92 in KwaZulu-Natal and 64 in Gauteng.

