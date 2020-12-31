SA hits highest number of Covid-19 infections in a day

Close to 18,000 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours in SA, the country’s highest number of infections in a day.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday evening that the positivity rate — an indicator of the rapidity of the spreading of the virus — stood at 33% and remained of “major concern”.

The latest daily tally of 17,710 pushes the cumulative total number of infections since the start of the pandemic in the country to 1,039,161.