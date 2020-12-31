Filtane family warns about funerals after five Covid-19 deaths
Former UDM leader’s passing in November was followed by four more after gatherings during mourning
31 December 2020 - 11:22
Former UDM leader Mncedisi Filtane’s family is reeling in shock after losing five members to Covid-19 in just more than a month.
Filtane died on November 22 from Covid-19-related complications and subsequently another four relatives succumbed to the deadly virus, the latest his son Mphathisi, who died on Christmas Day...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now