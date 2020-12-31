National / Health Filtane family warns about funerals after five Covid-19 deaths Former UDM leader’s passing in November was followed by four more after gatherings during mourning BL PREMIUM

Former UDM leader Mncedisi Filtane’s family is reeling in shock after losing five members to Covid-19 in just more than a month.

Filtane died on November 22 from Covid-19-related complications and subsequently another four relatives succumbed to the deadly virus, the latest his son Mphathisi, who died on Christmas Day...