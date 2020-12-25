The 10 most-read Covid-19 articles of 2020

Almost a year ago, the first cases of what became to be known as Covid-19 were contracted in China. Little did the world know that only a few months later much of the world would come to a complete standstill.

Citizens from all walks of life suffered the economic and health consequences, and sometimes, the decision-makers as well.

1. While SA’s initial lockdown to ensure compliance with restrictions meant to contain the coronavirus outbreak, were largely welcomed, the country faced many crises before the winter was over.