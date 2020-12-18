Release of report into alleged medical scheme profiling delayed
The investigation began in 2019 after a group of health workers accused medical administrators schemes of investigating only black and Indian doctors and therapists for fraud
18 December 2020 - 13:51
The release of the report into whether medical schemes and medical administrators use racial profiling when investigating fraud by professionals has been indefinitely delayed.
The investigation began in 2019 after a group of health workers accused medical administrators and medical schemes of investigating only black and Indian doctors and therapists for fraud and not white health workers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now