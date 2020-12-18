National / Health Release of report into alleged medical scheme profiling delayed The investigation began in 2019 after a group of health workers accused medical administrators schemes of investigating only black and Indian doctors and therapists for fraud BL PREMIUM

The release of the report into whether medical schemes and medical administrators use racial profiling when investigating fraud by professionals has been indefinitely delayed.

The investigation began in 2019 after a group of health workers accused medical administrators and medical schemes of investigating only black and Indian doctors and therapists for fraud and not white health workers...