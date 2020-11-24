National / Health SA to join Covid-19 vaccine consortium Finance minister Tito Mboweni reveals R500m pledged towards Covax programme BL PREMIUM

SA has pledged R500m towards the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) Covax programme, which aims to provide equitable access to proven Covid-19 vaccines in middle- and lower-income countries.

“SA is in the fortunate position that we have been invited to participate in the consortium that is looking for this vaccine. Already a decision is being made that SA is paying R500m to participate in the process of the production of the vaccine so we can be in the frontline of those who can receive the vaccine,” finance minister Tito Mboweni said during the Bloomberg Invest Africa virtual conference...