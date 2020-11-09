National / Health Long-acting HIV prevention shot works better than daily pills in women BL PREMIUM

An international HIV prevention trial comparing ViiV Healthcare’s long-acting cabotegravir injections to a daily regimen of Gilead Science’s Truvada pill in women has proved so successful that it has been stopped early, researchers announced on Monday.

The results offer hope of better HIV prevention for women, who bear the brunt of the HIV epidemic in sub-Saharan Africa.