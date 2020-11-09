Long-acting HIV prevention shot works better than daily pills in women
09 November 2020 - 19:44
An international HIV prevention trial comparing ViiV Healthcare’s long-acting cabotegravir injections to a daily regimen of Gilead Science’s Truvada pill in women has proved so successful that it has been stopped early, researchers announced on Monday.
The results offer hope of better HIV prevention for women, who bear the brunt of the HIV epidemic in sub-Saharan Africa.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now