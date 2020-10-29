National / Health Weekly deaths tick above forecast range for second week as Covid-19 simmers It is the late starters — Free State, Mpumalanga and North West — that are still burning, says report co-author Debbie Bradshaw BL PREMIUM

The Medical Research Council’s (MRC’s) latest mortality report shows the number of natural deaths has exceeded the forecast range for the second week in a row, as SA’s coronavirus epidemic continues to simmer.

Natural deaths are those caused by diseases such as Covid-19 or conditions such as cancer, and are routinely tracked to monitor disease outbreaks. Every week the MRC publishes a report on mortality trends in SA, based on death records from the department of home affairs. Each report includes the forecast range of natural deaths per week, with an upper and lower bound, calculated from historical data.