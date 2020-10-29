Document reveals how deep spending cuts will hit health sector
The consolidated health budget grows by just 2.9% over the medium-term expenditure framework, which is a cut in real terms
29 October 2020 - 19:45
A document tabled in parliament by finance minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday reveals deep cuts to public health spending that were not elaborated upon in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).
The MTBPS is the go-to document for the midyear adjustment budget, but in a marked departure from prior years it does not spell out the changes to the conditional grants earmarked for health or indicate how the cuts have been prioritised. They are, however, detailed in the Division of Revenue Second Amendment Bill.
