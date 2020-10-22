National / Health Western Cape considers minimum pricing to cut binge drinking Minimum unit pricing, which stipulates a floor price for a unit of alcohol, pushes up the price of the cheapest products on the market BL PREMIUM

The Western Cape government is urgently considering the introduction of “per-unit-of-alcohol” pricing to curb binge drinking, premier Alan Winde announced on Thursday.

Minimum unit pricing, which stipulates a floor price for a unit of alcohol, would push up the price of the cheapest products on the market, and has been introduced in several countries, including Scotland and Canada.