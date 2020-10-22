National / Health Survey highlights SA’s growing coronavirus fatigue The second round of an HSRC and UJ survey found people more concerned about the economic effects of the lockdowns than the virus itself BL PREMIUM

After months of economic hardship and restrictions on daily life, South Africans are feeling less motivated to take steps to protect themselves against the coronavirus pandemic, according to the second round of an ongoing survey by the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC).

Almost half the respondents (46%) believed they are unlikely to get the disease in the months ahead; 41% thought the threat of the coronavirus is exaggerated; and 23% had been to a funeral or religious service with more than 50 people before the government eased restrictions on social gatherings. In the first round of the survey, only a third believed the threat of Covid-19 has been over stated