Stalled tobacco bill may go to cabinet by year-end
The Control of Tobacco and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill aims to restrict the use, marketing and sales of new generation tobacco products
20 October 2020 - 17:44
Long-awaited legislation to bring e-cigarettes and new generation tobacco products to the regulatory net for the first time, is expected to be presented to cabinet by the end of 2020.
The health department hopes to soon present the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill, which aims to restrict the use, marketing and sales of these products, to the cabinet, according to a senior official. It requires a cabinet sign-off before it can be processed by parliament.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now