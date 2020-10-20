National / Health Stalled tobacco bill may go to cabinet by year-end The Control of Tobacco and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill aims to restrict the use, marketing and sales of new generation tobacco products BL PREMIUM

Long-awaited legislation to bring e-cigarettes and new generation tobacco products to the regulatory net for the first time, is expected to be presented to cabinet by the end of 2020.

The health department hopes to soon present the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill, which aims to restrict the use, marketing and sales of these products, to the cabinet, according to a senior official. It requires a cabinet sign-off before it can be processed by parliament.