Discovery joins Trinity Challenge to counter future pandemics
College aims to enable participants to share data and analytics to improve identification, response and recovery
14 September 2020 - 05:00
Health and life insurer Discovery has joined a global coalition of top names in business, philanthropy and academia, including tech giants Facebook and Google, in an ambitious initiative that aims to use data and analytics to protect the world from future health emergencies such as Covid-19.
Other key players include the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, Tencent and Microsoft.
