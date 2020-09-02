National / Health Sharp rise in non-natural deaths after move to level 2 and resumption of booze sales More research is needed to establish the precise role of alcohol in the uptick, says report co-author BL PREMIUM

The weekly number of non-natural deaths, which include those caused by traffic accidents and murder, has risen sharply since the government moved SA to lockdown level 2 and permitted alcohol sales to resume, the SA Medical Research Council’s (MRC’s) latest mortality report reveals.

The report shows there were 1,112 non-natural deaths in the week starting August 19, compared to 827 deaths the week before. Alcohol sales resumed on August 18.