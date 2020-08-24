National / Health

Labour court declares planned strike at state lab unlawful

24 August 2020 - 19:55 TAMAR KAHN
Nehawu members. Picture: THULANI MBELE/SOWETAN
Nehawu members. Picture: THULANI MBELE/SOWETAN

The state laboratory has obtained an order from the labour court declaring a potentially crippling strike planned for Tuesday unlawful.

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) provides all the diagnostic tests for patients using the public health sector, including those for Covid-19, HIV and tuberculosis. Three years ago it confronted a devastating strike that forced it to outsource emergency tests to the private sector, and now faces the threat of fresh industrial action from the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu).

The union, which was not immediately available for comment, had planned to go on strike on August 25, over what it described last week as a breakdown in year-long discussions over wages, the failure of management to implement a performance management system, and a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff.

“The labour court has today (August 24) ruled that the strike action planned by Nehawu at the NHLS is unlawful, not in compliance, and in breach of the relevant provisions of the Labour Relations Act,” the NHLS said in a statement issued on Monday evening.

It said Nehawu’s depiction of the issues in dispute was misleading, and the organisation complied with government guidelines for managing the risk of Covid-19 transmission and the provision of PPE. Talks on salary increases were ongoing, and had not broken down. Nehawu is asking for an 11% increase across the board. The NHLS wants to freeze salaries, citing financial constraints and the unsustainability of salary increases demanded by the union.

The NHLS said Nehawu’s claim that it had not implemented a performance management system was incorrect. “This is not true as the NHLS implemented an effective performance management system between 2018 and 2019. The issue in dispute is that Nehawu has demanded that performance assessment scores be rounded off to the nearest ten. The NHLS rejected this demand as it would dilute the scoring processes,” said the NHLS.

The NHLS said it had contingency plans in place, which included agreements with private and academic laboratories to provide diagnostic testing, should the strike not be averted.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

Government considers risk allowance for health-care workers

Union members to strike at the National Health Laboratory Service over salary freeze on Friday
National
4 days ago

Health care may be disrupted when Nehawu members protest on Friday

Members of the union will take a day’s leave to protest against a shortage of staff and PPE
National
1 week ago

Unavailability of PPE must be dealt with ‘immediately’, Mkhize says

In a webinar hosted by the science and technology department, Mkhize said bed capacity to manage Covid-19 infections was an ongoing battle
National
3 weeks ago

Nehawu threatens to shut SA down in September over PPE

With protective equipment in short supply, and the pandemic yet to peak, the union says health workers are reduced to wearing bin bags
National
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams blamed in new Post Office ...
National
2.
Government wants Telkom model for SAA
National
3.
Bridgestone to close Port Elizabeth plant
National
4.
Ramaphosa takes a stand on corruption in letter ...
National
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Can NPA demand standards from ...
National

Related Articles

Nehawu to continue with rolling protests over personal protective equipment

National / Health

State lab seeks to have staff declared essential workers as union prepares ...

National / Health

Nehawu ready to end laboratory strike, but PSA holds out

National / Labour

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.