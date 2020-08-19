National / Health SA deaths fall for a third week in a row But the number of natural deaths continues to be significantly higher than usual BL PREMIUM

The Medical Research Council’s (MRC) latest mortality report shows the number of natural deaths has fallen for the third week in a row, adding further weight to previous signs that SA’s coronavirus epidemic may have peaked.

Natural deaths are those caused by diseases such as Covid-19, or conditions such as cancer, and are routinely tracked to monitor disease outbreaks.