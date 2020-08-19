SA deaths fall for a third week in a row
But the number of natural deaths continues to be significantly higher than usual
19 August 2020 - 19:15
The Medical Research Council’s (MRC) latest mortality report shows the number of natural deaths has fallen for the third week in a row, adding further weight to previous signs that SA’s coronavirus epidemic may have peaked.
Natural deaths are those caused by diseases such as Covid-19, or conditions such as cancer, and are routinely tracked to monitor disease outbreaks.
